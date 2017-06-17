× Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms until 8:45PM CDT for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, and Grundy Counties

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON…CENTRAL

LA SALLE AND NORTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT…

Concerning the light-shaded area at the bottom of the highlighted map…

At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Ottawa to Minonk to near Metamora. Movement was

east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Streator, Marseilles, Seneca, Flanagan, Wenona, Grand Ridge,

Naplate, Cornell, Ransom, Rutland, Kangley, Long Point, Dana, Leonore

and Kinsman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Latest Regional Weather Radar mosaic…