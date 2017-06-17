× Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms until 10:45PM CDT for portions of Iroquois County in Illinois and portions of Benton and Newton Counties in Indiana,

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN IROQUOIS…SOUTHERN

NEWTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT/1145 PM

EDT/…

Concerning light-shaded area on highlighted map…

At 1020 PM CDT/1120 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Watseka, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Watseka, Kentland, Morocco, Beaver City, Raub, Sheldon, Brook,

Crescent City, Martinton, Beaverville, Earl Park, Woodland, Donovan,

Papineau and Iroquois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT/200 AM

EDT/ for east central Illinois…and northwestern Indiana.