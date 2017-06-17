× Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms until 10:15PM CDT for portions of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois Counties in Illinois

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN KANKAKEE…NORTH CENTRAL

FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT…

Concerning light-shaded area at the bottom of the highlighted map…

At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chebanse, or 8 miles southwest of Kankakee, moving east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kankakee, Herscher, Clifton, St. Anne, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park,

Bonfield and Irwin.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 291 and 312.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

northeastern and east central Illinois.