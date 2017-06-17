× Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm until 8:15 PM CDT in portions of LaSalle, Lee and DeKalb Counties

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA SALLE…

SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM

CDT…

Concerning the light-colored area on the highlighted map…

At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Paw Paw, or 9 miles north of Mendota, moving east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shabbona, Earlville, Waterman, Leland, Paw Paw and Compton.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 76 and 88.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

north central Illinois.

Latest Regional Weather radar mosaic…

,