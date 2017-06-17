× Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm until 7:45PM CDT for northwestern LaSalle and southeastern Lee Counties

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE AND

SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT…

Reference tan-shaded area on highlight map…

At 721 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Amboy, or 7 miles east of Walton, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Amboy, Paw Paw, Sublette, Compton and West Brooklyn.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 74 and 89.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

north central Illinois.

Latest Metro Weather radar image…