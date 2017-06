× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1AM CDT for Chicago area northeast Illinois counties

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NORTHERN AND CENTRAL ILLINOIS COUNTIES SHOWN IN BLUE ON THE

HIGHLIGHTED MAP ARE ARE INCLUDED IN A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1AM CDT SUNDAY

. ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS BOONE BROWN

BUREAU CASS COOK

DE KALB DE WITT DUPAGE

FORD FULTON GRUNDY

HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY

IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE

KENDALL KNOX LAKE

LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON

LOGAN MARSHALL MASON

MCDONOUGH MCHENRY MCLEAN

MENARD MERCER OGLE

PEORIA PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND

SCHUYLER STARK TAZEWELL

WARREN WHITESIDE WILL

WINNEBAGO WOODFORD