× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Livingston and Ford Counties

Update 9:30PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FORD COUNTIES…

At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colfax, or 7

miles southwest of Fairbury, moving east at 40 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

This severe thunderstorm will affect the Fairbury area, and

other mainly rural areas of south central Livingston County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southwestern Ford County in east central Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near El Paso, or

16 miles east of Eureka, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fairbury, Gridley and Forrest.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 193.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…