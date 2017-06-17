× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Lake, Kane, McHenry, and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 915 PM CDT

* At 824 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or

near Algonquin, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arlington Heights, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman

Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook,

North Chicago, Mundelein, Algonquin, Vernon Hills, Woodstock,

Rolling Meadows, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Deerfield

and Wauconda.

The Libertyville Days should seek safe shelter!

Latest Regional Weather Rarad Mosaic…