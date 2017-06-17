× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45PM CDT for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb and Kane Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leland, or

near Shabbona, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Somonauk around 820 PM CDT.

Sandwich around 825 PM CDT.

Little Rock and Plano around 830 PM CDT.

Yorkville around 835 PM CDT.

Sugar Grove around 840 PM CDT.

Aurora, Oswego and Montgomery around 845 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…