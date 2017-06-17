× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15PM for western Lee County in Illinois

Update 7:17PM CDT…

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been allowed to expire as the storm seems to

be weakening. However gusty winds, small hail and pretty good downpours may still

accompany the storm. The Chicago Weather Service will continue to monitor the

storm as it moves east..

__________________________________________________________________________

Update 7:02PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN LEE COUNTY…

At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walton, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Walton and Harmon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Update 6:44PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN LEE COUNTY…

At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Falls,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Dixon and Walton around 700 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nelson

and Harmon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

______________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emerson, or

near Rock Falls, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Walton, Nelson and Harmon.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 45 and 59.

