× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:30PM CDT/12:30AM EDT for southeastern Iroquois County in Illinois and Benton County in Indiana

Update 10:31PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM

CDT/1230 AM EDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES…

At 1031 PM CDT/1131 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from Milford to near Claytonville to near Hoopeston,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Fowler, Otterbein, Stockland, Dunnington, Atkinson, Claytonville,

Talbot, Lochiel, Templeton, Barce, Freeland Park, Milford, Oxford,

Boswell, Wellington and Ambia.

Tree damage was reported earlier with this line of storms as they

passed through Gibson City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.



