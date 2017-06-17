× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15AM CDT for portions of Iroquois County, Illinois and Newton, Benton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

Update 10:48PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM

CDT/1215 AM EDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL IROQUOIS…SOUTHERN NEWTON…

NORTHERN BENTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES…

At 1048 PM CDT/1148 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Kentland, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Kentland, Percy Junction, Perkins, Wadena, Raub, Remington, Sheldon,

Goodland, Brook and Earl Park.

___________________________________________________________________________

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 210.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…