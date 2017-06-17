× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Livingston, Ford and Iroquois counties

Update 10:05PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS

COUNTIES…

At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buckley, or

near Paxton, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Gibson, Melvin,

Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley and Thawville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Update 9:51PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS

COUNTIES…

At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Gibson City, moving east at 40 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include…

Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Forrest, Cissna Park, Buckley, Gibson,

Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville and Strawn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Update 9:40PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS

COUNTIES…

At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colfax, or 8

miles south of Fairbury, moving east at 35 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include…

Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Forrest, Cissna Park, Buckley, Gibson,

Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville and Strawn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois, Ford County in east central Illinois, and Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois until 1030 p.m. CT.

* At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colfax, or 10

miles southwest of Fairbury, moving east at 40 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Gibson City and Gibson around 945 PM CDT.

Paxton and Buckley around 1010 PM CDT.

Cissna Park around 1020 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Melvin,

Thawville, Loda, Elliott, Sibley, Roberts and Strawn.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 258 and 279.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…