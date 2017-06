Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A warning for drivers who use Lower Wacker Drive, after two recent robberies and one robbery attempt.

Police say thieves approach cars stopped at red lights.

They reach into open windows or open the car doors to snatch phones from victims.

In one incident, the thieves tried to rob a man with a conceal carry license. He fired a shot, and the suspects ran away.

All the incidents happened at around 2 p.m., one on Monday and the other two on Sunday.

Police are asking drivers to be alert.