Police question 3 ‘persons of interest’ in playground shooting

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are questioning three "persons of interest" in connection with a shooting at a school playground on the South Side.

It happened Friday afternoon at Warren Elementary School in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue.

The kids were celebrating the end of the school year with a picnic.

Police say three suspended students tried to attend it, but were kicked out by security.

Soon after, someone in a black car opened fire on them.

Police say the suspended students ran back to the picnic, drawing fire that hit the girls.

13-year-old Dakayla Hart was shot in the hand, and a 7-year-old girl was hit in the leg. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say three people were taken into custody after they were stopped in a car linked to the shooting. It was believed to be stolen.