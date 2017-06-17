BREAKING: Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby’s criminal sexual assault case

NIU president to leave with estimated $600K severance package

Posted 2:03 PM, June 17, 2017, by

DEKALB, Ill. -- Northern Illinois University President Doug Baker is out, but he'll get to take about $600,000 with him.

Baker announced his resignation Thursday in the wake of a state investigation accusing him of mismanagement in hiring consultants.

Baker will leave with a full year's salary of $450,000 and $137,000 to not serve as a member of the college of business faculty.

The university also paid for more than $189,000 in legal fees for Baker during the investigation.

Baker's last day is June 30.