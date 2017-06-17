NIU president to leave with estimated $600K severance package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB, Ill. -- Northern Illinois University President Doug Baker is out, but he'll get to take about $600,000 with him.

Baker announced his resignation Thursday in the wake of a state investigation accusing him of mismanagement in hiring consultants.

Baker will leave with a full year's salary of $450,000 and $137,000 to not serve as a member of the college of business faculty.

The university also paid for more than $189,000 in legal fees for Baker during the investigation.

Baker's last day is June 30.