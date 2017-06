Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- About 100 people had to be evacuated after fire spread through a members only club in the West Loop on Friday.

A grease fire started in a kitchen on the top floor of the Soho House around 2 p.m.

A stretch of Green Street was shut down while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police say there was heavy water damage to the fifth floor of the club.

No one was hurt.