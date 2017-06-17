× Chance of severe storms, high winds in Chicago area Saturday night

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago has called on the Chicago Pride Festival to seek safe shelter in a Significant Weather Advisory issued for northeastern Cook County until 5:15 p.m.

The NWS was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harwood Heights, moving northeast at 25 mph around 4:38 p.m.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, according to the NWS.

Locations impacted include: Chicago, Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, Morton Grove, Harwood Heights, Lincoln Park, Niles, Norridge, Kenilworth, Lakeview, Rogers Park, Logan Square, Elmwood Park and Lincolnwood.