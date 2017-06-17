× Man in custody after firing gun at Clark and Division Red Line station

CHICAGO — Police said they have a man in custody after shots were fired early Saturday at the Clark and Division Red Line station.

Just before 3 a.m., two men got into an argument while walking down the stairs to the station’s platform.

One man took out a gun and fired shots before running away into the station’s tunnel, according to police.

The 47-year-old man that was shot at was not injured. No one else was hurt.

Police arrested the man who fired the gun.

Charges were pending against the suspect Saturday morning.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Red Line trains were temporarily delayed, according to the CTA.