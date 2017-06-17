Longest day of 2017 nears
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Strong thunderstorm Significant Weather Advisory until 8:15PM CDT for north-central Livingston County
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
Last week of April to feature changing weather
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:45AM CDT for northeastern Kane, Northern DuPage and northern Cook Counties
-
-
Relatively cool Friday, but heat is on the way
-
Early season heat wave kicks off this weekend
-
What do Chicago weather records show for the earliest and latest occurrences of 90-degrees days?
-
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
-
June off to a near historic warm open
-
WGN EVENING NEWS LAUNCHES 6-7pm HOUR STARTING APRIL 4 WITH MICAH MATERRE AND MARK SUPPELSA
-
Summer sun calling your name? Sunniest open to June in six decades