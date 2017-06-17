Justin Thomas shoots first 9-under round in U.S. Open history

ERIN, Wis. – What a day for Justin Thomas.

The 24-year-old Thomas eagled the par-5 18th for just the fifth 63 in U.S. Open history. Vijay Singh was the last player to accomplish the feat in 2003 at Olympia Fields.

Thomas broke the U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par. Thomas’ 9-under 63 was one better than Johnny Miller’s 63 in the 1973 final round at Oakmont.

History in the making.https://t.co/685xE0Ycbc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2017

Thomas also moved into the lead with his putt at 18.

At the beginning of his run to the top, Thomas made one of the trickier putts you will ever see.