Gunman who shot U.S. Congressman had a hit list

WASHINGTON - The man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice this week had with him a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers.

James Hodgkinson, who is from downstate Illinois, had a list of three Republican congressmen in his pocket.

The Daily Caller first reported that the list included Mo Brooks from Alabama, Jeff Duncan from South Carolina, and Trent Franks of Arizona.

It was written on notepad paper.

Officials confirmed the list to the New York Times and also said that Hodgkinson had pictures of the ballpark on his cell phone.

Another person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity about the names. This person says investigators aren't sure of the significance of the names and it's not clear whether this was a list of people the attacker was targeting. The person did not disclose the names, but said those listed had been briefed.

Scalise's surgeon says he can hope to make an "excellent recovery,'" despite being at risk of death when he arrived at the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The bullet hit Scalise in the left hip, then traveled to the other hip. The congressman sustained substantial damage to organs and blood vessels, and remains in intensive care. He has undergone several surgeries and has more ahead.

Doctors say Scalise will be in the hospital for a "considerable period of time."

Congressman Scalise was among five people wounded in the attack. Hodgkinson was killed by capitol police.