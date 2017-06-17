× Frazier, Davidson power White Sox past Blue Jays, 5-2

TORONTO — Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson hit consecutive home runs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Jose Abreu also went deep to help the White Sox win their fourth straight series against the Blue Jays, beating them for the ninth time in the in the last 10 games.

Mike Pelfrey (3-5) earned his second road win of the season, limiting Toronto to one run and four hits in six innings. He retired 10 straight batters between the second and sixth innings.

David Robertson worked the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman (7-3) gave up six hits and three runs — all on the solo homers — in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.