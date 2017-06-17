× Cooler, less humid air moves in for Sunday

The cold front that triggered showers and strong to severe thunderstorms as it moved east through the Chicago area Saturday night will be followed by the leading edge of a much cooler, less humid Canadian-source high pressure air mass Sunday.

With a northwest breeze, Sunday’s temperatures and dew points will be about 10 degrees lower than Saturday’s.

With a strong northwesterly jet stream flow aloft, the cooler, drier conditions will be reinforced by periodic convective cloud-producing impulses rotating through the area Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will belie low pressure moving out of the central Plains that looks to bring cloudiness and a good chance of showers/thunderstorms later that night.