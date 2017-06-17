× An Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this afternoon continuing into the overnight hours

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Chicago area for an Enhanced Risk of severe storms today and tonight (tan-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) with a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) farther north into Wisconsin and east into Indiana. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy flood-producing downpours and even tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms.

While storms could occur at any time, indications are that the greatest chance of severe storms here will be later this afternoon into the evening, with the most concentrated activity south of Interstate-80.

The band of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms early this morning likely will stabilize the atmosphere overhead later this morning into the afternoon, but the very warm moist air in place will again destabilize later this afternoon during peak-heating hours as temperatures approach the 90-degree mark, and with the approach of a cold front from the west convective storms should again develop along and ahead of the eastward-moving front as it crosses the Mississippi River out of Iowa and tracks across northern Illinois eventually reaching northwest Indiana after midnight.