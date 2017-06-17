89-year-old South Side theater to be upgraded with holographic features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of Chicago's grand old theaters will get a new life thanks to some high technology.

The new Regal Theater on the city's South Side is set to become one of the country's first ever hologram theaters.

The 89-year-old landmark is being outfitted with hologram networks technology, which will "beam" artists performing elsewhere into the venue.

South Side's historic @AvalonRegal Theater to reopen as a hologram theater, thanks to @Hologram_USA partnership: https://t.co/sLLphYxSW2 — tracyswartz (@tracyswartz) June 16, 2017

Fans will get the chance to see holographic performances from artists who have already passed away, such as Tupac Shakur.

The grand opening is expected on October 1.