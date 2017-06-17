× 15-year-old shot in the head on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified teen was shot near the 5500 block of S. Shields Ave around 4:17 p.m. Saturday, according to police, and suffered wounds to the head and face. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A second 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Area South detectives are investigating, and police have released only minimal details as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.