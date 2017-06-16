× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Toronto

* This will be the first meeting between the White Sox and the Blue Jays in 2017. Chicago won five of the six meetings between the teams last season.

* The White Sox (25-0) are just one of three teams (Bos & Col) that are still undefeated this season when leading at the end of the seventh inning. They were 27-3 when leading at the end of the seventh inning through games of June 15 last season.

* On the other hand, the Blue Jays have a league-high 12 victories when they have trailed or been tied at the end of the seventh inning (12-31).

* Tim Anderson has been successful on his last 11 consecutive stolen-base attempts. That is tied with two others for the second-longest active streak in the majors (Lorenzo Cain, KC, 16).

* Jose Quintana is winless (0-4) over his last seven starts, posting a 6.51 (27/37.1) ERA during this skid, which is the third-longest single-season streak of his career.

* Joe Biagini has been excellent at home this season, posting a 1.01 (3/26.2) ERA and a .177 (17/96) opponent average in his 10 appearances (three starts). Among pitchers with 100+ BFP in home contests this season, Biagini’s ERA leads the majors while the opponent BA ranks fifth.