Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

With a cold front approaching from the west and a very warm, humid and unstable air mass overhead, showers and thunderstorms could occur at almost any time Saturday. There is a good chance clouds and showers will greet most Chicagoans early Saturday with skies improving later in the morning. We could see some sunshine into the afternoon , but with high humidity and temperatures warming into the lower 90s there will be a good chance of building clouds and scattered storms later in the afternoon. Storms look to intensify in the evening, as the cold front moves across Illinois with damaging winds, large hail and flood-producing downpours likely here and farther south across central Illinois. Cooler Canadian-source high pressure will follow the cold front into our area later Saturday and Sunday.