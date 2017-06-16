Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSIA -- There is breaking news from Moscow this morning. Russia says it may have killed the leader of ISIS.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it carried out an airstrike in Syria last month, against a meeting of ISIS members, just outside of Raqqa, the country's last ISIS stronghold.

The Russians say they have confirmation from two sources that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was at that meeting, and he was eliminated.

Russia is seeking further confirmation. Al-Baghdadi is one of the most wanted terrorists by the United States.

There is a 25 million dollar reward out for information leading to his capture.