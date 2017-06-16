Mile-long pizza from local father and son breaks world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago has the Mag Mile and can now claim it’s part of the mile long pizza record just broke by a local father and son team.

Pizza has been king for the Troiano family for generations. In Roger's Park, their pizzeria, JJ Albertos, has lines wrapped around the corner practically every night.

They've got a reputation - and now a world record - for doing things big.

If you like your pizzas big, there's no bigger delivered pie in Chicago than "The Giant" at JJ Albertos. So when owner Tony was asked if he and his son Nick would want to join a team attempting to break the world record for the longest pizza ever, it was the perfect fit.

The goal was to beat the Italians across the ocean in Napoli, who long held the record for a mile long pizza. That landed Tony and Nick on a race track just outside of L.A. last week where the pizza pit crew went to work.

For two days, they laid dough and dozens of hands spread sauce and nearly 4,000 pounds of cheese. They had to work fast to keep the dough from melting in the heat.

"Two full days without sleep,” Tony says. “We worked around the clock and overnight. We just could not stop."

Then, just as they were passing the mile mark of pizza through the oven conveyer, disaster struck.

"The pizza caught fire and broke,” Nick says . “We had to patch it up.”

Frantically, the crew patched it up and kept that conveyer rolling right through the smoke, until they hit a Guinness world record of 1.3 miles.

So what happens to a pizza that stretches all the way around a race track? Some of it was consumed during the celebration after the big win, but the majority was boxed up and sent to area homeless shelters. It made 63,000 slices.