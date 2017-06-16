Midday Fix: Fresh fruit dessert, prepared by chef Ashley Harriger, Blue Plate Catering and details about the Imerman Angels Brunch Run 5k and Walk

Chef Ashley Harriger

Graham Crust, Mango Sorbet, Raspberries, Toasted Meringue, Lemon Honey Syrup, Limoncello Marinated Berries, Fresh Mint

Prep loaf pan by lining with plastic wrap. It is best if the pan has been frozen overnight or for a few hours.

To make graham cracker crust:

1 lb. of graham crumbs

2 Tbs of granulated sugar

8 oz (2 sticks) of butter, melted

Press graham cracker crust evenly into pan.

Spread mango sorbet on top of crust to desired height. (store bought is fine)

Place raspberries on top of sorbet and place loaf pan in freezer while making the meringue.

To make Swiss meringue in mixer:

Take 16 oz. of carton egg whites (or 12 fresh egg whites) and whip in mixer on low until foamy.

Slowing pour in 3 cups of granulated sugar and whip on high until stiff peaks form

Using a spatula, pour the meringue into the loaf pan and create desired texture on top using a metal spatula, frosting comb or a pastry bag and piping tips.

Freeze for a few hours or overnight until solid.

To make the honey syrup:

Take 1 cup of honey, add 2 Tbs of hot water and a squeeze of lemon juice.

To make limoncello berries:

Mix berries in a large bowl, sprinkle with sugar and drizzle limoncello on top. These can be made the day before to marinate in the liquor or they can be made right before serving.

Garnish plate with honey syrup.

Pull loaf pan from freezer and torch the meringue, slice while frozen.

Place a slice of dessert on top of honey syrup on each plate and then garnish with berries and mint as desired.

Let sit 5-10 minutes before eating.