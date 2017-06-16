Lunchbreak: Lamb chops with grape leaf salsa verde, prepared by Jimmy Bannos Senior and Jimmy Bannos Junior

Jimmy Bannos Senior and Jimmy Bannos Junior
Heaven on Seven
111 N. Wabash
7th Floor
Chicago
224 S. Main Street
Naperville
(630) 717-0777
The Purple Pig
500 N. Michigan Avenue
Chicago
(312) 464-1744
thepurplepigchicago.com
Lamb Chops with Grape Leaf Salsa Verde
THE LAMB
In a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, garlic, anchovies, rosemary, oregano and crushed red pepper. Warm over moderately low heat until the anchovies have dissolved and the herbs are fragrant, about 10 minutes.
Let the marinade cool completely, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag; add the lamb chops and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight. Let the lamb chops come to room temperature before grilling.
Light a grill. Remove the lamb chops from the marinade and season with salt and black pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until the lamb is lightly charred, about 10 minutes. Close the grill and cook over moderately low heat until the lamb is medium-rare, 7 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer the lamb to plates and let rest for 5 minutes. Top with the grape leaf salsa verde and serve the quinoa salad alongside.
Marinade:
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
5 garlic cloves, chopped
3 anchovy fillets, chopped
1 Tablespoon finely chopped rosemary
1 teaspoon finely chopped oregano
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
four 10-ounce lamb loin chops
Kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
SALSA VERDE
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the grape leaves with the garlic, capers, anchovy fillet, parsley, oregano and rosemary until finely chopped. Add the olive oil and lemon juice; pulse until blended. Season the salsa verde with salt and pepper and transfer to a small bowl.
To Assemble:
1/2 cup chopped jarred grape leaves
2 garlic cloves
1 Tablespoon capers, rinsed
1 anchovy fillet
2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
1 teaspoon chopped oregano
1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
SALAD
In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with 2 cups of water and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water is absorbed, about 18 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and let cool. Transfer the quinoa to a medium bowl and add the cucumber, olives, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, mint, vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil; toss well. Season the quinoa salad with salt and pepper.
To Assemble Salad:
1 cup quinoa
Kosher salt
freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup finely diced cucumber
1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup finely diced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
2 Tablespoons chopped mint
1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
MAKE AHEAD
The grape leaf salsa verde and quinoa salad can be refrigerated separately for up to 6 hours.