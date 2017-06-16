Lunchbreak: Lamb chops with grape leaf salsa verde, prepared by Jimmy Bannos Senior and Jimmy Bannos Junior

Jimmy Bannos Senior and Jimmy Bannos Junior

Heaven on Seven

111 N. Wabash

7th Floor

Chicago

224 S. Main Street

Naperville

(630) 717-0777

www.heavenonseven.com

The Purple Pig

500 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

(312) 464-1744

thepurplepigchicago.com

Lamb Chops with Grape Leaf Salsa Verde

THE LAMB

In a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, garlic, anchovies, rosemary, oregano and crushed red pepper. Warm over moderately low heat until the anchovies have dissolved and the herbs are fragrant, about 10 minutes.

Let the marinade cool completely, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag; add the lamb chops and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight. Let the lamb chops come to room temperature before grilling.

Light a grill. Remove the lamb chops from the marinade and season with salt and black pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until the lamb is lightly charred, about 10 minutes. Close the grill and cook over moderately low heat until the lamb is medium-rare, 7 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer the lamb to plates and let rest for 5 minutes. Top with the grape leaf salsa verde and serve the quinoa salad alongside.

Marinade:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves, chopped

3 anchovy fillets, chopped

1 Tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon finely chopped oregano

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

four 10-ounce lamb loin chops

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

SALSA VERDE

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the grape leaves with the garlic, capers, anchovy fillet, parsley, oregano and rosemary until finely chopped. Add the olive oil and lemon juice; pulse until blended. Season the salsa verde with salt and pepper and transfer to a small bowl.

To Assemble:

1/2 cup chopped jarred grape leaves

2 garlic cloves

1 Tablespoon capers, rinsed

1 anchovy fillet

2 Tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon chopped oregano

1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

SALAD

In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with 2 cups of water and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water is absorbed, about 18 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and let cool. Transfer the quinoa to a medium bowl and add the cucumber, olives, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, mint, vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil; toss well. Season the quinoa salad with salt and pepper.

To Assemble Salad:

1 cup quinoa

Kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup finely diced cucumber

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup finely diced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

2 Tablespoons chopped parsley

2 Tablespoons chopped mint

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

MAKE AHEAD

The grape leaf salsa verde and quinoa salad can be refrigerated separately for up to 6 hours.