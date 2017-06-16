In studio performance from “The King and I”

Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce that individual tickets for the Chicago premiere of The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I will go on sale Friday, March 31, 2017. THE KING AND I, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Hailed as “first-rate, sumptuous” (The New York Times) and "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine), this iconic musical will play the Oriental Theatre (24 W Randolph) for a four-week engagement June 14 through July 2, 2017.
