Detroit dad of 18 killed by his own father

DETROIT — A father of 18 children was shot and killed by his own dad.

Eric Hatchett, 36, was just getting to know his dad, Karleton Wright.

Wright, 50, wanted nothing to do with Eric since he was a baby. But about a year ago, Hatchett began working for his father at his auto repair shop.

The two got into an argument Monday and prosecutors say Hatchett punched his dad in the face.

Wright pulled out a gun and shot his son.

Wright took his son to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wright is charged with second degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

Eric Hatchett leaves behind nine sons and nine daughters.