Cubs wear throwback jerseys to honor Negro Leagues

PITTSBURGH – There won’t be any Cubby blue on the field Friday night when the North Siders take on the Pirates.

Eric Hinske sporting Cubs' uniform tonight:

Both teams are swapping out their usual uniforms for throwbacks as part of the Pirates’ annual “Negro Leagues Heritage Game.”

The Cubs’ jerseys will pay tribute to the Leland Giants, the first African-American team the Cubs ever played back in 1909.

Lester Strode looking sharp in throwback uni to honor Negro Leagues:

Mark Gonzales

Chicago was home to the Giants at one time, at least in part.

According to MLB.com, a former player, Frank Leland, owned and managed several African-American teams in the Windy City, including the Giants, in the late 1800’s.

In 1901, Leland merged two of them, the Chicago Unions and the Columbia Giants, to form one of the premier Negro League teams in the Midwest – the Chicago Union Giants.

Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Pirates can be seen on WGN.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.