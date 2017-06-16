Cubs’ Rizzo stripped of third straight leadoff home run

PITTSBURGH – He still may be the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time, but Anthony Rizzo’s ridiculous streak is over.

Rizzo rounded the bases for the third game in a row after launching a bomb down the right field line in his first at bat.

ANOTHER LEADOFF BOMB FOR RIZZO. GREATEST LEADOFF HITTER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/qJec1jNzYc — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio_) June 16, 2017

But, the umps got together and decided it was actually a foul ball. A video review confirmed their suspicions, taking the historic home run off the board.

Needless to say, Rizzo was not happy. Either was Cubs’ skipper Joe Maddon.

Apoplectic, Pennsylvania’s native son got in a heated discussion with the powers that be, resulting in an early trip to the showers.

Things only got stranger from there with the inning ending despite all six batters reaching base.