Chicago’s Best picks top eats on North Side and South Side

CHICAGO -- It's an ongoing debate among Chicagoans: Northside vs. Southside. Who has the better baseball team? Who has the better bars? But a question that has yet to be battled out: Who has the better food?

Chicago's Best co-hosts Brittney Payton and Elliott Bambrough have picked their favorite restaurants and will be taste-testing the great divide between Chicago's North and South Side foods on this Sunday's episode.

Whether you're a North Side native like Payton, or if you're a proud Southsider like Bambrough, this food battle is bound to represent some of the city's most delicious dishes. Burgers topped with Italian beef, mouthwatering smoked ribs and brisket, or juicy, pure beef hot-dogs -- Chicago's North and South sides are holding nothing back.

Watch the battle go down at 10 p.m. Sunday on WGN-TV.