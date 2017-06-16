Boeing, United provide free flights abroad for CPS students and teachers

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students and their teachers will travel this summer to Central and South America with free flights from The Boeing Co. and United Airlines .

The 50 students will travel either to Nicaragua or Ecuador for 15 days. They will stay in local neighborhoods and learn about history, culture, education, business and politics through activities and meetings with community leaders.

Boeing and United have joined CPS and Global Glimpse for the project. It provides travel scholarships for learning leadership skills and engaging in community service.

Students were chosen for Boeing and United scholarships based on leadership in school and community, academic record and college and career hopes.

United’s Sharon Grant says students have spent many after-school hours in the past five months with United and Boeing employees to prepare.