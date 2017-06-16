Atmosphere primed for severe weather outbreak Saturday
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June
Significant severe weather possible Saturday
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
Significant severe weather outbreak predicted downstate even as waves of wind-driven, sometimes thundery rains sweep Chicago
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
Witnesses and experts look back at the 1967 tornado outbreak
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
Tom Skilling revisits the deadly tornado outbreak of 1967