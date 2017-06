CHICAGO — At least one person was injured in a three-alarm fire at a vacant building in Humboldt Park Friday morning.

The fire, which started at about 4:30 a.m., has closed Grand between Homan and Spaulding. The injured person was taken in serious to critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Firefighters remain on the scene, battling the blaze in defensive mode. Fire officials say the roof has collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.