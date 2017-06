Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --  Cardinal Cupich and Father Michael Pfleger led a march for peace, deriding gang violence, Friday night.

Dozens of people marched on the South Side in the annual end-of- the-school-year peace march at St. Sabina Shurch.

The rally and march are meant to bring attention of the unacceptable levels of violence but also to highlight positive efforts within the community.

St. Sabina will hold these marches throughout the summer.