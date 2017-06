CHICAGO — Officials say two children were shot outside a South Side elementary school Friday.

It happened near Joseph Warren Elementary, 9239 S. Jeffrey.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand, fire officials said.

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Officials say their injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

Police say they are questioning persons of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.