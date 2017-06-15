Video captures blimp catch fire and crash at U.S. Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin -- On the first day of the U.S. Open in Wisconsin, an accident caught on camera caused a stir.

An advertising blimp, unaffiliated with the Open or Fox Sports, seemed to have caught fire and crashed near Erin Hills.

Multiple spectators at the Open caught the incident on camera.

In a video, witnesses said they saw the pilot parachuting out of the blimp.

The Open has confirmed that the pilot was uninjured and first responders are on the scene. There are however conflicting reports that at least one individual was injured.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. WGN will confirm all reports as they come. Please check back for updates.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

BREAKING: the blimp shooting aerials at the #USOpen caught fire and crashed. Workers parachuting out per this video https://t.co/SXWVD9itnM — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 15, 2017