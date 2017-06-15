× Thunderstorm Downpours give 2- inch plus totals at many locations Wednesday afternoon/evening

Frequent flood warnings and advisories were issued Wednesday afternoon and overnight as severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours dropped over 2 inches of rain at many Chicago area locations. Highest total rainfall as of this writing was 3.43 inches at Crystal Lake in McHenry County.

Following are some of the higher rainfall reports received so far: