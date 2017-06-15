State-led investigation underway for mutilated bunnies found in Lincoln Square

LINCOLN SQUARE, Ill. — Police are investigating several reports of mutilated wild rabbits in Lincoln Square.

Witnesses say the bunnies appear to have pierced ears with dangling objects, including key fobs and an old CTA pass, hanging from them.

Owners of domesticated rabbits often tattoo the insides of their pets’ ears to enable permanent ownership and identification. But conservation police say that hanging objects from their ears is unusual.

Police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating the reports since wild rabbits are regulated under state law.

Photos were provided by Marian Nixon, a Lincoln Square resident.