Southwest announces sale on flights in honor of airline’s birthday

Southwest Airlines is having a birthday – but you get the gift.

The airline is celebrating it’s 46th birthday with a sale.

But you have to act fast – before midnight tonight – June 15th.

Book by 6/15. Nonrefundable. Seats, travel days, and markets limited. Blackout dates apply. Continental US travel valid 8/22 – 12/16. Travel dates may vary for cities outside the contiguous U.S. Points bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight.

Among the deals out of Chicago’s Midway, you can fly to Nashville for $129, Orlando for $153, Charleston for $130 and Seattle for $160. All are one-way prices.

More info and tickets and their website here.