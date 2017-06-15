Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
June-like 80s Wednesday threaten severe storms late Wednesday/Wednesday night; second wet storm due this weekend; projected 7-day rainfalls are huge
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
Thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening
What is the earliest-in-the year date for severe weather in the Chicago area?
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
Abnormal warmth to continue through Wednesday
What have been the warmest and coldest home openers for the Cubs and White Sox?
Tom Skilling revisits the deadly tornado outbreak of 1967