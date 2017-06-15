Ricky O’Donnell previews the NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just like the offseason itself, there isn't a lot of buzz when it comes to the Bulls and the NBA Draft.

Locked in just outside of the lottery, there aren't a lot of players that fans are getting excited about or they could believe could make an immediate impact for the team. But you never know - Jimmy Butler was taken with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft.

Is there an impact guy that Gar and Pax can pick up in the first round? Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation appeared on Sports Feed on Thursday to discuss that along with other topics on the Bulls' offseason. He also gave his thoughts on the Warriors' win over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Ricky's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.