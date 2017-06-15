Rauner calls lawmakers back to Springfield for 10-day Special Session

Illinois governor Bruce Rauner waits for the arrival of President Barack Obama at the Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy on February 19, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama used the event to designate Chicago's historic Pullman district a national monument. Dating back to the 1880s, the Pullman district, on the city's Far South Side, is one of the country's first company towns. The "town" was founded by George Pullman to house workers at his now-defunct Pullman Palace Car Co., which made luxurious rail cars. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has asked lawmakers to head back to Springfield June 21 through June 30 for a 10-day special session for figure out a budget compromise.
The 30th is the fiscal year deadline.
In a video announcing the special session, Rauner says Republicans in the General Assembly have laid out a compromise budget plan that he can sign including property tax relief, job creation, term limits and spending caps.
The governor says he hopes the majority can accept the plan before the fiscal deadline.