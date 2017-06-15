× Rauner calls lawmakers back to Springfield for 10-day Special Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has asked lawmakers to head back to Springfield June 21 through June 30 for a 10-day special session for figure out a budget compromise.

The 30th is the fiscal year deadline.

In a video announcing the special session, Rauner says Republicans in the General Assembly have laid out a compromise budget plan that he can sign including property tax relief, job creation, term limits and spending caps.

The governor says he hopes the majority can accept the plan before the fiscal deadline.